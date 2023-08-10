Tomorrow X Together tease ‘Do It Like That’ collaboration with Manchester City FC

Tomorrow X Together have teased an upcoming collaboration with Manchester City FC, hinting that they might join forces on their recent single ‘Do It Like That’.

The English football team first teased the potential collaboration on its official Instagram page last night (August 9), sharing a brief clip of the members of the K-pop group meeting the team’s midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

“Man City x TXT collab with ‘Do It Like That,’ coming soon on Roblox!” the caption read, and the footage showed De Bruyne meeting the five-piece and briefly discussing the band’s roots. The footballer signs a jersey for the members and proclaims “I can’t dance”, before asking how long they have been together.

Advertisement

He was also surprised to hear that the members had been together for seven years – including their trainee days – responding “Already?’ and later telling them to “keep doing what you’re doing. You’re amazing.” Check out the clip below.

In a follow-up post, the UK Premier League champion team once again teased the cross-over for the track, sharing an image of De Bruyne and the group with the signed shirt. “[Tomorrow X Together] met Kevin De Bruyne as part of Man City x TXT collab with ‘Do It Like That’,” the caption read, also reaffirming that the new project will be “coming soon on Roblox”.

Although it isn’t yet clear how the two are set to collaborate, it wouldn’t be the first time that the group have teamed up with some famous faces for their latest single.

Arriving in July, the new song saw the K-pop stars team up with Jonas Brothers – and both star in a music video that shows the brothers performing the funky pop song on an all-white soundstage. Nick and Kevin play guitars, while Joe leads on vocals.

Advertisement

“When I was young, I watched Camp Rock and I saw the Jonas Brothers,” member Hueningkai said of his love for the trio. “I thought, ‘Oh, I want to be like them’. So they are my role model, and I was happy to collaborate with them. It was a dream come true.” Find the music video below.

The news of the potential collaboration with Manchester City FC arrives just after Tomorrow X Together returned for a section appearance at Chicago festival, Lollapalooza.

Last year, the band became the first Korean act to ever perform at the Chicago festival and, this time around, they made their mark as the first Korean group to headline. The performance received a five-star review from NME, who described it as “TXT’s time to shine”.

“The idea of youth is ever-present throughout the setlist, the collection of songs shared tonight encapsulating all sides of it. It represents flirtations with temptation via an intoxicating ‘Devil By The Window’ and the world-ending feeling of a first break-up in ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, which comes with a new and extended, jaw-dropping dance break,” it read. “As Beomgyu does his now-traditional lighting of a rose and tossing it nonchalantly over his shoulder, huge flames burst up in front of the stage and the group launch into yet more intricate choreography.”

In the band’s recent Disney+ documentary Our Last Summer, rapper Yeonjun expressed that he wasn’t “sure if we should be” on the line-up. “Did we deserve to be there?” he said. “We were worried that we might ruin the vibe.”

However, speaking backstage with NME, the band explained the source of their concern, and confirmed that they are more confident this time around.

“Actually, I think I was very nervous because it was my first time going on such a huge stage and I thought that I was lacking and maybe that’s why I thought I didn’t deserve to be on such a huge stage,” Yeonjun said. “But I think I’ve grown a lot and I’m trying really hard to become an artist that can fit that stage.”