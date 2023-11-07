Tomorrow X Together to perform on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ this month

‘Tiny Desk Korea’ has announced its line-up of artists for November, featuring K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together and more.

‘Tiny Desk Korea’, a joint venture between NPR and LG U+, is the first international version of the iconic NPR series. It first launched in August 2023, after originally being announced in July this year.

New performance episodes of ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ are usually released every Friday, with interview episodes coming out on the following Monday.

Advertisement

‘Tiny Desk Korea’ has since announced its line-up of November guests, with alt-rock band Jaurim set to appear on the November 10 episode. Meanwhile, K-pop boyband Tomorrow X Together will make their appearance on a special Monday episode on November 13.

Following that, K-R&B singer Crush will perform for the November 17 episode, with AOMG rapper Loco appearing on the November 24 edition of ‘Tiny Desk Korea’.

[Not Tiny 4 Artists] 11월 라인업 선공개 🔥🔥 11월 10일 자우림 👩‍👦‍👦

11월 13일 TOMORROW X TOGETHER 🐰🦊🐻🐿🦄

11월 17일 크러쉬 🐶😎🐶

11월 24일 로꼬 🏃🐯 ▶타이니 데스크 코리아 유튜브 채널을 미리 구독 & 알림 설정🔔해주시고

▶매 주 공개되는 '특별한 이벤트 소식'을 가장 먼저… pic.twitter.com/mLq8ISlJ2M — TinyDeskKorea (@TinyDeskKorea) November 7, 2023

Tomorrow X Together will be the first K-pop boyband to appear on ‘Tiny Desk Korea’ since its launch. However, the first K-pop idol to perform for the series was V of BTS, who made his appearance in September. For his set, V performed songs from his debut solo album, ‘Layover’.

In other K-pop news, girl group STAYC recently received a tour of the Glasgow Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium after their viral jersey mix-up in October. Meanwhile, Jessica Jung will reportedly release new mini-album titled ‘Beep Beep’ this month.

Elsewhere, BTS’ Jungkook has revealed that he is “still afraid” of microwaves in a new interview with Jimmy Fallon. Plus, Coldplay played an acoustic cover of ‘The Astronaut’ by Jin of BTS during a recent concert.