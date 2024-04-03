Watch Tomorrow X Together’s Hueningkai cover John Mayer’s ‘Gravity’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) singer Hueningkai recently performed a cover of John Mayer‘s ‘Gravity’ during his appearance on Lee Mu-jin Service.

TXT’s Hueningkai made a guest appearance on the April 2 episode of popular music talk show Lee Mu-jin Service. He came on the show to promote the boyband’s newest single ‘Deja Vu’, and also performed several covers of popular songs as a showcase of his vocals.

The K-pop idol most notably took on John Mayer’s ‘Gravity’, originally released in 2006 from his album ‘Continuum’. Accompanied by a live band, Hueningkai joined forces with host Lee Mu-jin on a duet of the song, staying faithful to the original song’s acoustic instrumentation.

“Gravity is working against me / And gravity wants to bring me down / Oh I’ll never know what makes this man / With all the love that his heart can stand / Dream of ways to throw it all away,” he croons.

Other songs performed by Hueningkai over the course of this episode include YB’s ‘A Flying Butterfly’, Benson Boone‘s ‘Ghost Town’ as well as a solo version of TXT’s latest title track ‘Deja Vu’.

The five-piece – completed by Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Soobin – released their sixth mini-album ‘minisode 3: Tomorrow’ earlier this weel. It is the third installation in the band’s series of ‘minisode’ mini-albums.

It also marked their first release since their third studio album ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’. That record was led by the single ‘Chasing That Feeling’, and included the collaborations ‘Back For More’ and ‘Do It Like That’, featuring Anitta and The Jonas Brothers, respectively.

TXT are slated to kick off their ‘Act: Promise’ tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome from May 3 to 5, before embarking on the North American leg of the tour, which will take the five-piece to cities such as Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and more.