Tomorrow X Together drop new EP ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ and video for ‘Sugar Rush Ride’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have released the music video for ‘Sugar Rush Ride’, the title track of their new EP ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’.

The clip sees the five members of TXT waking up by the shores of an island, before exploring the mysterious forest within – and subsequently trying to avoid the temptations that lie in wait.

“I can feel it I can’t resist it / That sweet devilish smile / You open my locked door so easily / Oh my, I see the stars”, the group croon in the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Sugar Rush Ride’ is the title track of ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, their latest mini-album. The track features production credits from American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese, marking the group’s third collaboration with the artist.

In a press conference held ahead of the record’s release, TXT revealed that they employed elements of pansori (a Korean genre of traditional musical storytelling) in the concept for ‘Sugar Rush Ride’.

“We made a lot of new attempts this time, fusing different elements in an unfamiliar way,” member Hueningkai said of the title track, per The Korea Times. “We used some parts of Chunhyangga [one of five surviving pansori narrative forms from the Joseon dynasty] in our lyrics and featured the movements of Korean traditional dance in our choreography.”

Apart from the title track, ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ also features ‘Happy Fools’, TXT’s collaboration with American rapper Coi Leray. Notably, all five members of TXT and Leray were involved in the production of the track.

‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ marks the beginning of a new series for the boyband, following their previous ‘The Dream Chapter’ and ‘The Chaos Chapter’ releases. Their May 2022 mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ served as an interlude between the latter and ‘The Name Chapter’.