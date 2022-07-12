Tomorrow X Together announce new single ‘Valley of Lies’ with iann dior

Tomorrow X Together have revealed their new single titled ‘Valley of Lies’ featuring American rapper and singer iann dior will arrive later this month.

The K-pop group confirmed the impending single during a recent in-studio appearance on Good Morning America. In a statement, the collaboration is described as an “indie alternative” song that “speaks about a lonesome journey that one takes towards the end of a relationship, along a trail of countless lies.” It’s set to arrive on July 22.

Advertisement

During their GMA appearance, the group also performed ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, the lead single from their 2022 mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. Watch that below:

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ arrived back in May 2022. In a five-star review, NME‘s Rhian Daly said the record “fully justifies [their] hype, continuing to position Tomorrow X Together as voices for their generation (and beyond) with songs that are both sublime in quality and evocative reflections of life’s ups and downs”.

Tomorrow X Together are a couple dates into the North American leg of their world tour, having played in Chicago and New York. The headline run will make its way to Atlanta tonight (July 12) before continuing to Dallas, Houston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Resale tickets are available here.

At the end of the month, they’ll return to Chicago to perform at this year’s edition of Lollapalooza, joining the likes of Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Green Day and BTS‘ J-Hope.

iann dior, meanwhile, released second album ‘On To Better Things’ in January this year. Following his 2021 EP ‘Still Here’, the album featured guest appearances from Blink-182‘s Travis Barker along with Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Uzi Vert. He first shot to fame in 2020 with ‘Mood’, a collaboration with 24kGoldn.