Tones And I and Guy Sebastian lead ‘The Sound’ season finale lineup

Tones And I, Guy Sebastian and more have been enlisted to perform on this week’s episode of ABC‘s live music show ‘The Sound’, as the first season of the program comes to an end this Sunday.

Alongside the two chart-toppers, they’ll be joined by other artists including Bliss N Eso, Vika and Linda, Josh Teskey, Ash Grunwald and CXLOE just to name a few.

Electric Fields will also be playing the episode, performing their cover of ‘From Little Things, Big Things Grow’ from the forthcoming reissue of ‘Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs Of Kev Carmody’ – due for release on Friday, August 21. For this performance of the cover, Electric Fields will be joined by Jessica Mauboy, John Butler and Missy Higgins.

In addition, Jimmy Barnes is spearheading the season’s final ‘Tribute’ segment to honour Billy Thorpe and the Aztecs. The tribute performance will see Barnes collaborate with a smorgasbord of other musicians influenced by Thorpe, including The Living End‘s Chris Cheney, Mahalia Barnes, Ben Rodgers, Lachy Doley and Jackie Barnes.

Hosted by Jane Gazzo and Zan Rowe, the final episode will be guest co-hosted by three famous faces of Australian music and film – Keith Urban, Molly Meldrum and Jack Thompson.

Since the show’s debut in mid-July, it has hosted an array of performances from artists like Kylie Minogue, DMA’s, BENEE, Cub Sport, Hockey Dad and more.

‘The Sound’ airs at 5:30pm Sunday August 23 on ABC.