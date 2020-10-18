Tones And I announces 2020 Newcastle live show

Tones And I has announced her first concert after months of no performing, with a show planned for Newcastle, Australia this November.

Taking to social media to make the announcement, the forthcoming performance is part of the Great Southern Nights festival, where 1,000 concerts will take place across New South Wales in an effort to revive the state’s live music industry.

“Finally I get to play a live show,” she wrote.

The performance is set to take place at Newcastle’s Civic Centre on Tuesday, November 24. She’s enlisted Sydney blues-rock duo LamBros as an opening act. You can buy tickets via Tones And I’s official website.

The lineup of artists slated to perform as part of the Great Southern Nights festival grew over the weekend, with the likes of Matt Corby, Ruel and Jessica Mauboy being added.

Those acts join the likes of previously announced artists like Lime Cordiale, Jimmy Barnes and Tones, who were all unveiled on the lineup back in July.

“We are excited to get this COVID-safe show on the road in consultation with NSW Health,” NSW Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres said of the festival in September.

“The calibre of artists who have put their hand up to be part of the inaugural Great Southern Nights event is fantastic, and we’re stoked that many artists have asked to play in regional NSW.”