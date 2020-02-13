Tones And I announces Australian headline tour

Tones And I has announced a headline tour of Australia taking place this May.

The singer-songwriter born Toni Watson will kick her five-date tour off in her home city of Melbourne on May 8. She will then hop over to Brisbane, Sydney, Hobart and Fremantle. The Brissy and Sydney shows will be all-ages, whereas the rest are 18+.

Support acts have yet to be announced. Find the full list of dates and venues below. Tickets will go on sale via Tones And I’s website next Monday (February 17).

Earlier this week, Tones And I teased a special “anti-bullying” tour of high schools, where she would play free shows at schools selected based on essays submitted by Year 12 students. This would run concurrently alongside a regular tour, with normal concerts at night. Details about this high school tour have yet to be announced.

Tones has just wrapped a six-city run with Laneway Festival, which concluded in Fremantle on February 9. Her performance at the Melbourne stop in Footscray Park saw her perform unreleased songs such as ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ and ‘You’re So Fucking Cool’, as well as covers of Chet Faker and Alphaville, besides songs from her own ‘The Kids Are Coming’ EP.

Tones And I’s breakout hit ‘Dance Monkey’ was recently named the fastest Australian song to hit the billion-stream mark. She was also named Best New Australian Act at the NME Awards 2020.

Tones And I’s Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Forum (May 8)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (15) – all ages

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (21) – all ages

Hobart, Goods Shed (23)

Fremantle, Metropolis (29)