Tones And I announces Australian tour kicking off next month

Tones And I will tour Australia from next month, playing shows in six major cities. Find the tour dates below.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement on social media today (March 25).

Tones And I will kick off her tour in Melbourne on April 23, before making her way through Hobart, Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide. She will conclude the tour with four shows in Sydney over May 17 and 18.

Jerome Farah and Billy Davis are set to support Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – on the tour. “Can not wait for you to see what I have set up for these shows! It’s going to be big,” she wrote on social media upon unveiling the tour.

Tickets for all 11 shows are available now and selling fast, with tickets for both Melbourne shows at the Palais Theatre already all gone.

Next month, Tones And I will also appear at Wollongong’s Yours And Owls festival, alongside DMA’S, Cosmo’s Midnight and more. The festival recently announced it would move locations this year to allow for greater COVID-19 safety.

Tones And I has yet to release any new music this year, but has shared two alternate versions of her 2020 single ‘Fly Away’: a remix by Jonas Blue and a rework in honour of her friend King T.

Tones And I’s Australian Tour 2021 dates are:

April

Friday 23 — Melbourne, Palais Theatre^*

Saturday 24 — Melbourne, Palais Theatre^*

May

Saturday 1 — Hobart, Regatta Grounds^*

Thursday 6 — Brisbane, Riverstage^*

Saturday 8 — Cairns, Munro Martin Parklands

Wednesday 12 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (early show)*

Wednesday 12 — Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (late show)^

Monday 17 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre (early show)*

Monday 17 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre (late show)^

Tuesday 18 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre (early show)*

Tuesday 18 — Sydney, Enmore Theatre (late show)^

*Billy Davis to support

^Jerome Farah to support