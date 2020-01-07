News Music News

Tones And I announces huge bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne

“We are in this together”

Sofiana Ramli
Tones and I at the 2019 ARIAA Awards
Credit: Don Arnold/WireImage

Tones And I has shared details of an upcoming benefit concert in support of the firies and those affected by the widespread bushfires across the country.

In an Instagram post earlier today (January 7), the singer born Toni Watson announced that she has teamed up with 170 Russell in Melbourne to put on a star-studded fundraising gig on January 28. All the ticket sales proceeds will go towards the Australian Red Cross, Country Fire Authority in Victoria and the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Adelaide singer Adrian Eagle is the first act to be added to the lineup, with more musical guests to be announced at a later date.

“There has been a lot of devastation in Australia lately that is very saddening to witness. There is no way to lightly talk about the topic, it has been apocalyptic,” Tones And I wrote in the IG post. She added, “❤️❤️❤️ and as always.. we are in this together.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (January 8) at 10am. See below for more details.

Tones And I’s charity show comes amidst a slew of other benefit gigs announced by Aussie musicians. Hockey Dad and friends, Hermitude and more have announced shows happening later this month. The original lineup of The Wiggles will also reunite for bushfire benefit shows in Sydney on January 17 and 18.

Music News

