Tones And I announces debut album ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’

Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) has announced her debut full-length effort, ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’.

Watson shared the news on Twitter this morning (June 8), confirming the LP would be released on July 16 through Sony.

MY FIRST ALBUM "Welcome To The Madhouse" is out July 16 and I have a new single 'Cloudy Day' coming this week… https://t.co/S03wnFQrUd pic.twitter.com/AgjoUHky41 — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) June 8, 2021

NME has reached out to the label for more details, but in the meantime, Watson also confirmed that a new single titled ‘Cloudy Day’ would land in the early hours of Friday morning (June 11). It’ll mark her second slice of new material for 2021, following the single ‘Won’t Sleep’ last month.

During a virtual press conference last September, Watson stated that her album was initially slated for the third quarter of 2020, but was ultimately postponed so she could add more content. She claimed it would feature a mix of older songs written during her time busking throughout Byron Bay, and new material she’d written during last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

“I’ve taken the time to just really make sure it’s what I want. And I want to add more music to the album. It will be my first ever album, so I really want to make sure I’m proud of it,” she said.

Watson was the only artist to land more than one win at the 2021 APRA Awards in April, taking home the prize for Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work, both at the hands of her single ‘Never Seen The Rain’.

Last November, it was confirmed that Watson’s breakthrough single as Tones And I, ‘Dance Monkey’, was the most Shazamed song of all time, racking up over 36.6million hits on the app. The track also broke the record for the most streamed song by a female artist on Spotify last April, reaching over 7billion plays.

The landmark was followed in January when Watson became the first artist since 1997 with two tracks at the top of the year-end ARIA Australian Artist Singles Chart, with ‘Dance Monkey’ and ‘Never Seen the Rain’ at Number One and Number Two, respectively.

In February, a fugitive who was found naked among mangroves near Darwin claimed he merely got lost on his way to one of Watson’s performances.