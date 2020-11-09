Tones And I announces new single ‘Fly Away’

Tones And I has today (November 9) taken to social media to officially announce her new single, ‘Fly Away’.

Revealing that the single will be out this Friday (November 13), Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – shared a snippet of the new single with the lyrics: “I had a dream that some day I would just fly, fly away/And I always knew that I couldn’t stay, so I had to dream that I just flied away“.

View the snippet below:

She previously teased the song last week on Instagram, sharing a video of her singing the aforementioned lyrics backed with a choir.

‘Fly Away’ will be Watson’s fourth single of 2020, following the release of ‘Bad Child‘, ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ and ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL‘.

Watson still has a few weeks ahead of her, as she is up for three ARIA Awards at the forthcoming ceremony on November 25 – ‘Best Video’ for ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’, ‘Best Female Artist’ for ‘Bad Child / Can’t Be Happy All the Time’ and ‘Best Song’ for last year’s ‘Never Seen The Rain’.

The night before the ARIAs (November 24), she’ll play her first live show in months at Newcastle’s Civic Theatre, as part of Great Southern Nights.