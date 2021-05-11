Tones And I announces new single ‘Won’t Sleep’

Tones And I has announced the forthcoming arrival of a new single, ‘Won’t Sleep’, due out later this week.

Scheduled for release this Friday (May 14), the announcement from Tones came along with a copy of the cover art, depicting the singer as some kind of ghoulish creature.

My NEW SINGLE “Won’t Sleep” is out this Friday! 📸 Giulia Giannini McGauran

🎨 Wowfx

💇‍♀️ StyledByEsther https://t.co/bXhFp7C4Ug pic.twitter.com/emiV363AAB — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) May 11, 2021

‘Won’t Sleep’ will mark Tones And I’s first original release for the year. In 2020, the artist – real name Toni Watson – released a handful of singles including ‘Fly Away’, which was given a live performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

An alternate version of ‘Fly Away’ was released earlier this year, in tribute to her late friend who she refers to as ‘King T’.

Tones And I is currently mid-way through a national tour, which was postponed twice from its initial run in May 2020. Kicking off last month in Melbourne, the tour also includes stops in Hobart, Cairns, Brisbane, Adelaide and Sydney.

Watson was the only artist to go home with two awards at the 2021 APRA Awards held last month, winning Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work, both for ‘Never Seen The Rain’.