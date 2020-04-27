Tones And I announces livestream performance this week

Tones And I has announced she’ll be performing live on her YouTube channel later this week, as part of the website’s Stay Home #WithMe livestream initiative.

The artist – real name Toni Watson – posted on Twitter today (April 27) that she’ll be performing tracks on the video platform from midday AEST on Thursday April 30.

Thursday at 12PM AEST I'm playing some songs for you live on my Youtube channel. Stay at home and hang #WithMe – https://t.co/TtbrXFNUZz pic.twitter.com/mdrdBTjGI3 — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) April 26, 2020

Tones has been keeping herself incredibly busy with performances in isolation over the past few weeks. She was a last-minute addition to the Music From The Home Front ANZAC Day lineup, which also featured Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, DMA’s, Paul Kelly, Vance Joy, and G Flip, among others. During the concert, she performed her version of Alphaville’s classic ‘Forever Young’.

Prior to that, she promoted her latest track ‘Bad Child’ by giving an isolation performance of it for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon… last week. The video for the song premiered earlier this month. Watch it below:

Tones And I recently continued her streak of record-breaking thanks to her smash hit ‘Dance Monkey’. The song, which hit Number Four on triple j‘s Hottest 100 of 2019, is now the most streamed song by a female artist on Spotify with 1.4billion streams. It has amassed over 7billion streams across all platforms.

Watson is also nominated for four awards at the 2020 APRA Awards, which will take place in a virtual ceremony on May 26.