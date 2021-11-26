Tones and I, Baker Boy lead line-up for Sydney harbourside festival Elevate

Tones and I, Tim Minchin, Baker Boy and Electric Fields are among the 180 artists who will perform as part of a six-day harbourside festival in Sydney, set to take place in the first week of the new year.

Dubbed Elevate Sydney, the festival will run from January 1 to 6. Sydney’s Cahill Expressway, overlooking Sydney Harbour and Circular Quay, will be transformed into an entertainment zone for the event, with the expressway closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Per a press release, the program will span live music events across a range of genres along with musical theatre, youth and family-oriented, sporting and First Nations events. Other artists confirmed as part of the program include CXLOE, Hauskey, L-FRESH The Lion, Ngaiire and Marcia Hines.

Events will be free to attend, with the caveat that there will be limited ticket allocations. The full program and ticket reservations will be available from the festival’s official website from December 2.

“The day after the fireworks, this event will begin the new year with a celebration of what makes our city great,” NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet commented in a statement.

“Nowhere else could you hold this kind of event, nowhere has our harbour, our setting or our weather – this is part of our ongoing vision for taking our city from good to great.

“This has been a tough time for hospitality and tourism, we’re committed to doing everything we can to get these industries back on their feet and ensuring that our people have the chance to enjoy the city again.”