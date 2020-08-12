Tones And I calls for COVID-affected artists to share original music with her

Tones And I has put out a call to artists to share original music with her, which she will then feature on her social media in the coming days.

In a post shared to the singer’s Instagram story today (August 12), Tones and I – real name Toni Watson – said, “If you are an artist that was working their ass off playing at small pubs or busking before this pandemic hit. If you have original mus that you’re struggling to showcase. Please respond, I want to put you to the front.”

Watson continued saying she will post a “new original song” by a new artist over the course of 20 days.

“Don’t send me any covers, I wanna showcase real creative artists Not [sic] just singers!” Watson’s story concluded.

It is not yet known when Watson will commence this venture.

Last month, multi-award-winning Watson was announced as the headliner for the 2021 edition of Yours & Owls festival, alongside New Zealand indie-pop singer Benee, Sydney trio DMA’S, Hockey Dad and Lime Cordiale.

It was also announced in June that Watson would be joining the lineup for new live music initiative, Great Southern Nights, set to take place in November and also featuring the likes of Thelma Plum, Tash Sultana, Jimmy Barnes, Missy Higgins and Birds Of Tokyo.