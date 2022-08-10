Tones and I channels Mallrat and disco in new ode to her pet dog, ‘Charlie’

Tones and I has shared her second solo single of 2022, ‘Charlie’, which is reportedly from a forthcoming as-yet-untitled new album.

Despite sharing a title, and also serving as a dedication to a beloved pet, the song is not a cover of Mallrat‘s breakthrough 2019 single. Instead, the song borrows elements from disco and the Japanese genre known as “city pop” with a walking bassline and a hybrid-picked guitar part.

Tones and I premiered the song with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, prior to its official release today (August 10). The episode was guest hosted by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney – who, in a further coincidence, co-stars on the show with Charlie Day, who plays the character of Charlie.

In the song’s lyric video, an anthropomorphic animated dog is seen driving a car across a neon grid. The computer-generated scenery changes as the dog drives past, including a line of palm trees and a backdrop of mountains. Watch the lyric video and the Kimmel performance below:

‘Charlie’ was co-written and co-produced by Tones and I herself, alongside the team of Eren Cannata and Sam Homaee. Both Cannata and Homaee had previously collaborated with Tones on her single from earlier this year, March’s ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’. The duo have also reportedly made an entire album with the singer, which will serve as the follow-up to her 2021 debut ‘Welcome to the Madhouse’.

In addition to ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ and ‘Charlie’, Tones and I also recently featured on ‘Chant’, the latest single from American rapper Macklemore. The song marked the first collaboration between the two artists, as well as Macklemore’s first new song to be lifted from his forthcoming third solo album.