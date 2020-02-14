News Music News

Tones And I tells story of ‘Dance Monkey’, reveals other Byron Bay buskers got angry at her rising popularity

"They just hated how big the crowds were getting"

Sofiana Ramli
Tones And I discuss Dance Monkey success
Credit: Marc Grimwade/WireImage

In a new video telling the story behind her international hit ‘Dance Monkey’, Tones And I has shed light on her time as a busker in Byron Bay, where she attracted crowds that angered other street performers.

In a recent interview with The New York Times for its Diary Of A Song series, which published its ‘Dance Monkey’ on Thursday (February 13), the singer born Toni Watson and her collaborators spoke about the origin of ‘Dance Monkey’ and how it became a hit.

“I was busking day, day, day day,” Tones said of her Byron Bay experience. “In the winter when no one else would busk, in the rain when no one else would be busking, I would be busking. It wasn’t about the money, it was about – no matter what, being able to get more fans.”

Advertisement

When asked when she realised she was becoming an attraction, Tones said she realised people would come specifically to see her if she posted on social media. “Other buskers started getting angry at me,” she said. “Some started a Facebook group and were like, ‘We’re going to run Tones out of town’, like for no reason. They just hated how big the crowds were getting.”

Watch the full Diary Of A Song episode below, which also includes interviews with her managers and collaborators in the studio:

Earlier this week, Tones announced a headline tour of Australia. Taking place in May, the five-date national trek will kick off in Melbourne and wrap up in Fremantle. She also teased a special “anti-bullying” tour, where she will play select high schools for free to advocate against bullying.

In January, Tones won Best New Australian Act at the NME Awards 2020, beating Stella Donnelly, G Flip, Mallrat and Baker Boy for the prize.

Advertisement

The official awards ceremony took place on Wednesday night (February 12) at London’s O2 Brixton Academy. Fellow Aussies Amyl And The Sniffers were nominated in the global category of Best Live Act, but lost to English rock band Foals. Donnelly’s album ‘Beware Of The Dogs’ was also nominated for Best Album In The World, but lost to ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ by Lana Del Rey. Check out the full list of winners here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

Sofiana Ramli -
The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Read more
Awards 2020

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

Luke Morgan Britton -
The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

Taylor Swift wins Best Solo Act In The World award at NME Awards 2020: “I am inspired by all of you”

The pop star beat Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lana Del Rey and Beck
Awards 2020 Sofiana Ramli -
Read more

The 1975 win Band Of The Decade at NME Awards 2020

The four-piece were hailed for "relentlessly pushing the boundaries of what a band can be"
Awards 2020 Luke Morgan Britton -
Read more

Lana Del Rey wins Best Album In The World at NME Awards 2020

"I cannot tell you how much this award means to me"
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more

Billie Eilish wins Best Song In The World at NME Awards 2020

Eilish beats Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Post Malone and Clairo to the award
Awards 2020 Sam Moore -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.