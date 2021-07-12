Tones And I announces nationwide busking tour in celebration of debut album

Tones And I will be embarking on a huge nationwide tour over the next four weeks, in celebration of her debut album ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’.

The record-breaking artist – otherwise known as Toni Watson – took to her socials last night (July 11) to announce she’ll be heading back to her roots by busking around the country in a van, something she famously did around the Byron Bay area for years before the success of ‘Dance Monkey’.

Fans can gain access to the times and locations of these intimate performances exclusively by pre-ordering her debut album from the Tones And I store.

Advertisement

“I will be personally texting everyone who preorders 24 hours before I busk,” Watson announced across her socials.

I’m going busking!! I will be back in the van around Australia over the next four weeks! To find out where and when preorder my album from the Tones And I store. I will be personally texting everyone who preorders 24 hours before I busk. https://t.co/3SO4PNGkXY pic.twitter.com/NW5JJptiOC — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) July 11, 2021

Tones And I’s debut album ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ is slated for release this Friday (July 16). The 14-track collection will feature a string of recent singles, including ‘Cloudy Day’, ‘Won’t Sleep’ and ‘Fly Away’.

Last September, Watson shared details of the album during a virtual press conference. Here she explained the release was originally scheduled for the third quarter of 2020, but ended up being postponed so she could add in five more songs.

The result will now feature a mix of older songs written during her busking-era alongside new material developed throughout last year’s lockdowns.

“I’ve taken the time to just really make sure it’s what I want. And I want to add more music to the album. It will be my first ever album, so I really want to make sure I’m proud of it,” she said during the conference.

Advertisement

By November 2020, Tones And I’s breakthrough single ‘Dance Monkey’ had been labelled the most Shazamed song of all time, accumulating over 36.6million hits. The song also broke the record for the most streamed song by a female artist on Spotify last April, with over 7billion plays.

Most recently, Watson won Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work, both for ‘Never Seen The Rain’, at the 2021 APRA Awards.