Tones And I, Dune Rats, Cub Sport and more announced for The Drop 2022

The team behind The Drop have shared the full line-up for this year’s iteration – the festival’s first in two years – with Tones And I, Matt Corby, Dune Rats and Cub Sport all set to perform across two events in NSW.

The festival’s bill will be rounded out by Gretta Ray, Shag Rock, Towns and Hallie. There will be two editions held for this year’s edition: the first is set to go down on Saturday October 15 at Bondi Beach, with the second happening a week later (on October 22) in Coffs Harbour.

In addition to these events, it’s been announced today (August 2) that The Drop will return to its usual format – sporting a broader scope, with events spread across Queensland, NSW, Victoria and WA – in 2023.

Next year’s iteration will begin in Coolangatta, with a two-day event at Queen Elizabeth Park slated for Saturday January 21 and Sunday 22. The next event will take place at Newcastle’s Empire Park on Tuesday March 28, with the Victorian edition happening on Saturday April 8 at the Torquay Common.

The festival will then hit Busselton, WA on Saturday April 15 (the venue for that edition yet to be confirmed), before wrapping up with another Coolangatta gig on Saturday May 13.

The return of The Drop follows controversy regarding refunds for the cancelled dates of its 2020 iteration. That March, the festival ran successful events in Noosa and Newcastle, with a lineup that included the likes of Boy And Bear, The Presets, Ball Park Music, Allday and DZ Deathrays. Events in Manly, Coolangatta, Torquay and Busselton were cancelled, however, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold.

Since then, ticketholders have regularly taken to the festival’s social media pages to request clarification on when they will be receiving refunds. They’d been unsuccessful thus far – more than 28 months after the events were cancelled. However, in a new statement shared online, The Drop’s organisers confirmed that refunds will finally be processed as of this month.

“We know we sound like a broken record, but we can’t drive home enough how much we appreciate your patience regarding The Drop refunds,” the statement reads. “We have been working to ensure that all of you who want a refund will get one.”

All ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 events will have the option to roll their tickets over to one of the newly announced Bondi Beach and Coffs Harbour dates, or apply to have a refund issued though an application that will be sent out via email. For those who’d purchased tickets to shows in Coolangatta, Torquay or Busselton, there will also be an option to hold out for next year’s events.

Meanwhile, tickets for this year’s Bondi Beach and Coffs Harbour editions of The Drop will go on sale at 9am next Wednesday (August 10) – find them here for the former show, and here for the latter. A pre-sale will run from the same time a day earlier (August 9), with more details on that available here.