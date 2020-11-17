Tones And I, G Flip, Julia Jacklin to perform on ‘The Sound’

Tones And I, G Flip, Julia Jacklin and plenty more artists have been announced for the forthcoming episode of ABC music series The Sound.

For the fourth episode of its second season, Tones And I will be joined by G Flip, the Pierce Brothers and Adrian Eagle for a performance of Tones’ latest single, ‘Fly Away’.

Jimmy Barnes will link up with the Australian Chamber Orchestra for a rendition of his track ‘Killing Time’ to celebrate the release of his book of the same name.

The episode will also feature performances from Ziggy Alberts, Tia Gostelow, Casey Barnes and Azure Ryder.

Hunters and Collectors frontman Mark Seymour, James Reyne and The Superjesus‘ Sarah McLeod will team up to pay tribute to rock band Dragon, starring the group’s current frontman Mark Williams. For the weekly ‘from the vault’ segment, The Sound will be airing archival footage from Crowded House.

The Sound airs on ABC TV and iview from 6pm this Sunday (November 22).

Last week’s instalment of The Sound featured a cosmic performance from The Avalanches, who performed ‘Interstellar Love’ from the Melbourne Planetarium, with a remote appearance from Leon Bridges in Texas.

Others acts on the lineup included DMA’S, Thelma Plum, Sam Fischer, Middle Kids, Odette and Merci, Mercy.