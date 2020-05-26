Tones And I has announced the upcoming release of a new single

Tones And I has today (May 26) announced the upcoming release of a brand new single.

In a brief tweet, which was accompanied by a visualiser, she revealed that new single ‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ will be released this Friday (May 29).

Ur So F**kINg CoOl coming Friday pic.twitter.com/6fbqDh0iqy — Tones And I (@tonesandimusic) May 26, 2020

Singer/songwriter Tones And I, aka Toni Watson, has already been performing ‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ in live settings. NME Australia noted her performance of the track at Laneway Festival in Melbourne earlier this year.

The announcement comes just after Watson won big at the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards. Last night (May 25), Watson won the coveted Song of the Year award for her 2019 breakthrough single ‘Dance Monkey’, as well as winning in the Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year category.

‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ is the follow-up to March’s dual release, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. The songs were the first new material from Watson since the release of her 2019 debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Watson has released an official music video for ‘Bad Child’ and also performed its live debut from isolation on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier this month Watson also took out the $70,000 grand prize in the International Songwriting Competition.