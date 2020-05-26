GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Tones And I has announced the upcoming release of a new single

The follow-up to March's dual single release

By Anna Rose
Tones And I Laneway Festival 2020 review
Credit: Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images

Tones And I has today (May 26) announced the upcoming release of a brand new single.

In a brief tweet, which was accompanied by a visualiser, she revealed that new single ‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ will be released this Friday (May 29).

Advertisement

Singer/songwriter Tones And I, aka Toni Watson, has already been performing ‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ in live settings. NME Australia noted her performance of the track at Laneway Festival in Melbourne earlier this year.

The announcement comes just after Watson won big at the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards. Last night (May 25), Watson won the coveted Song of the Year award for her 2019 breakthrough single ‘Dance Monkey’, as well as winning in the Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year category.

‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ is the follow-up to March’s dual release, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. The songs were the first new material from Watson since the release of her 2019 debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Watson has released an official music video for ‘Bad Child’ and also performed its live debut from isolation on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Earlier this month Watson also took out the $70,000 grand prize in the International Songwriting Competition.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.