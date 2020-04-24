Tones and I, INXS’ Andrew Farris and more join livestream ANZAC Day concert

A swathe of new artists have joined the lineup for a livestream concert in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, lead by Tones and I and INXS’ Andrew Farris.
Archie Roach, Bliss N Eso, Diesel, Emma Donovan, Jack River, John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew, Jon Stevens, Lee Kernaghan, Lime Cordiale and more have also been added to the lineup.
They join previously announced acts Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett, Tim Minchin, DMA’s, G Flip, Paul Kelly, Missy Higgins, The Rubens, Marlon Williams, The Wiggles and more. A revised lineup is below.
Music From The Home Front will be broadcast on television on the evening of ANZAC Day (Saturday April 25), and will be hosted by Christian O’Connell, David Campbell, Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian. Per a press release, more acts will be announced earlier in the day tomorrow.
The event was conceptualised by concert promoter and Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski with help from Jimmy Barnes.
Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship,” Gudinski said in a statement. “Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”
Though Music From The Home Front is touted as a festival “for the fight against COVID-19”, a press statement notes that it is not a charity fundraiser, “rather it is an opportunity for our nations to be united by music and celebrate the things that bring us together”.
Australians can tune in to the concert from 7.30pm AEST on Nine/9Now, and New Zealanders will be able to watch it from 9.30pm NZST on Three/ThreeNow.
The Music From The Home Front lineup is:
* denotes newly added
Amy & George Sheppard
Andrew Farriss (INXS)*
Archie Roach*
Ben Lee
Birds of Tokyo with West Australian Symphony Orchestra
Bliss N Eso*
Courtney Barnett
Dave Dobbyn
Dean Lewis
Delta Goodrem
Diesel*
DMA’s
Emma Donovan*
G Flip
Guy Sebastian*
Ian Moss
Jack River*
James Morrison
James Reyne
Jess Hitchcock
Jimmy Barnes
John Schumann & the Vagabond Crew*
Jon Stevens*
Kevin Parker (Tame Impala)
Lee Kernaghan*
Lime Cordiale*
Mahalia Barnes
Mark Seymour
Marlon Williams
Missy Higgins
Paul Kelly
Shane Howard
The Rubens
The Wiggles
Tim Minchin
Tones And I*
Troy Cassar-Daley*
Vance Joy
Vika & Linda Bull
Vince Harder*
William Barton