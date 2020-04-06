Tones And I leads nominations for virtual 2020 APRA Awards

Nominees have been announced for the APRA Awards 2020, set to take place with a virtual ceremony on Tuesday May 26.

Tones And I leads the nominations, up for four awards including Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year and Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for her hit song ‘Dance Monkey’.

“I am so honoured to receive 4 APRA nominations. Big thank you to APRA for all the work they do for the music community. Stay safe,” Tones And I said in a press release.

Thelma Plum is up for the Breakthrough Songwriter award, along with Song Of The Year for the title track from last year’s debut album ‘Better In Blak’.

Hilltop Hoods, The Teskey Brothers, Guy Sebastian and Birds of Tokyo are also among this year’s nominees.

“We are so thrilled to be nominated for an APRA award. To be recognised among this group of incredible writers is an absolute honour,” The Teskey Brothers bassist, Brendon Love, said of his band’s nomination.

“If ever there was a time to acknowledge the work of songwriters – both those on stage and those who work quietly behind-the-scenes – it is now, which is why we have committed to the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards,” commented APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston.

“Our songwriters give us so much – they contribute enormously to our economic and cultural wealth, and in a world of self-isolation, never has the comfort, poignancy, or uplift of a song been more important!”

See all the nominations for this year’s APRA Awards – and listen to a Spotify playlist with all songs nominated – below.

2020 APRA MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES

Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year

Thelma Plum – ‘Better In Blak’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Choir’

Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘I Get Up’

5 Seconds of Summer – ‘Teeth’

Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year

Ruel

Sampa the Great

Thelma Plum

Liam Gough, Brendon Love, Josh Teskey & Sam Teskey (The Teskey Brothers)

Tones and I

Most Performed Australian Work

Dean Lewis – ‘7 Minutes’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Choir’

Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’

Birds of Tokyo – ‘Good Lord’

KIAN – ‘Waiting’

Most Performed Alternative Work

The Rubens – ‘God Forgot’

Birds of Tokyo – ‘Good Lord’

Matt Corby – ‘Miracle Love’

Gretta Ray – ‘Radio Silence’

KIAN – ‘Waiting’

Most Performed Blues & Roots Work

Tash Sultana – ‘Blackbird’

The Teskey Brothers – ‘I Get Up’

John Butler Trio – ‘Just Call’

Ziggy Alberts – ‘Laps Around The Sun’

Busby Marou – ‘Sound of Summer’

Most Performed Country Work

Lee Kernaghan – ‘Backroad Nation’

Maren Morris – ‘Girl’

Travis Collins – ‘Happy’

Seaforth – ‘Love That’

Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’

Morgan Evans – ‘Young Again’

Most Performed Dance Work

Hayden James feat. Running Touch – ‘Better Together’

PNAU feat. Kira Divine & Marques Toliver – ‘Solid Gold’

Peking Duk feat. Jack River – ‘Sugar’

Dom Dolla – ‘Take It’

RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Treat You Better’

Most Performed Pop Work

Dean Lewis – ‘7 Minutes’

Amy Shark – ‘All Loved Up’

Guy Sebastian – ‘Choir’

Tones and I – ‘Dance Monkey’

Katy Perry – ‘Never Really Over’

Most Performed Rock Work

Polish Club – ‘Clarity’

Ruby Fields – ‘Dinosaurs’

Slowly Slowly – ‘Jellyfish’

Jimmy Barnes feat. Troy Cassar-Daley – ‘Shutting Down Our Town’

The Living End – ‘Otherside’

Most Performed Urban Work

Triple One – ‘Butter’

Baker Boy – ‘Cool As Hell’

Hilltop Hoods feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal – ‘Exit Sign’

Hilltop Hoods – ‘Leave Me Lonely’

Illy – ‘Then What’

Most Performed International Work

Marshmello feat. Bastille – ‘Happier’

Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus – ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’

Calvin Harris & Sam Smith – ‘Promises’

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’

Post Malone & Swae Lee – ‘Sunflower’