Tones And I listed on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list

Victorian singer-songwriter Tones And I has been named on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 in the entertainment and sports category.

According to the 30 Under 30 website, Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – was included in the list for her groundbreaking success with hit single ‘Dance Monkey’. The track reached number one in charts across 20 countries and is the longest number one song on the ARIA charts. It also earned the number four spot on triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2019.

Watson joins world number one tennis player Ash Barty, AFL Women’s player Tayla Harris and esports player Anathan Pham as the four Australians in the category.

Other musicians in the category include Afghan artist Sonita Alizadeh, K-pop group Twice as well as Indonesian singer and 88rising signee NIKI. View the full Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 here.

Last week, Tones and I was forced to postpone her national tour due to increased restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was originally slated for May but has since been pushed back to September and October.

In March, Tones And I shared two new singles, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. It was the singer’s first new music since the release of her debut EP, ‘The Kids Are Coming’. In February, the artist released an alternate version of ‘Never Seen The Rain’.

The entertainment and sports category of the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 was judged by ONE Championship Group President Hua Fung Teh and BandLab Technologies CEO Kuok Meng Ru. [Editor’s Note: NME and NME Australia are owned and operated by BandLab Technologies.]