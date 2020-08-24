Watch Tones And I perform a stripped-back ‘Never Seen The Rain’

Global chart-topper Tones And I has shared a stripped-back performance of her single ‘Never Seen The Rain’, recorded live from Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula.

In the video, Tones – real name Toni Watson – can be seen playing against the mountainous backdrop of the Jackalope Hotel, partially in the rain. The live performance aired last night (August 23) on the season finale of The Sound on ABC.

Watch ‘Never Seen The Rain’ below:

Advertisement

Thanks to The Sound for having me 🖤 Watch the full episode here: https://iview.abc.net.au/show/sound. Video credit Mushroom Creative House Posted by Tones And I on Sunday, August 23, 2020

Tones And I recently launched an initiative to help out emerging artists, called That One Song. She’s called out for singer-songwriters to submit their best work – with the winner receiving a massive prize pool, including: $5000 cash, a 30-minute zoom call with Tones And I, an all-expenses-paid day in the studio and a meeting with her own management company.

That One Song ran for one month, aiming to highlight a new artist for 30 days straight. Whilst the competition has ended, the finalists are still being revealed and can be found on the initiative’s official Instagram page.

Speaking of the initative, Tones And I said, “if you are an artist that was working their ass off playing at small pubs or busking before this pandemic hit. If you have original music that you’re struggling to showcase. Please respond, I want to put you to the front.”

Back in May, Tones And I released her latest single and accompanying music video, titled ‘Ur So F**king Cool’.