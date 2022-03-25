Tones And I on her hit ‘Dance Monkey’: “I loathe that song a lot of the time”

Tones And I has discussed not wanting to recreate her breakout hit ‘Dance Monkey’, saying, “I loathe that song a lot of the time”.

Tones And I — real name Toni Watson — shared her feelings about the song during an interview on Nova’s radio show Smallzy’s Surgery this week. In it, Watson was discussing her new song ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ and the process of co-writing it in Los Angeles.

“I did this thing in LA where they do this thing where they put you in a room with a different person every day,” she said, going on to explain that the producers were all men, and would bounce ideas off each other about what kind of song she should write.

“Usually it was directed at ‘Dance Monkey’, like ‘Okay, this girl had a hit with this kind of song, let’s go there’, and I was like ‘I don’t want to go there anymore,'” she continued.

“I wrote that song on my own not trying to do a single thing and it happened, but I don’t want to just try to chase that song. I loathe that song a lot of the time. A lot of the time I don’t want to sing it. I’m not going to write another song like it. I just want to tell people how I’m feeling.”

Listen to the exchange below, from the 3:35 mark.

Watson released ‘Dance Monkey’ in 2019, with the song going on to spend a record-breaking 24 weeks at the number one spot on the ARIA Singles Chart. It become the fastest Australian song to reach a billion streams in early 2020 and cracked a billion YouTube views that same year, as well as being named the most Shazamed song of all time.

Watson released her debut album ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ last year, featuring singles ‘Fly Away’, ‘Cloudy Day’ and ‘Won’t Sleep’, among other cuts. She recently announced that her second LP isn’t that far behind, revealing plans to release the record this August.