Tones And I postpones Australian tour dates

Tones And I has been forced to reschedule her national tour dates amid the current coronavirus pandemic and the new restrictions put in place to limit public gatherings.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in May. In a statement on Facebook, Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – said it was with “deep regret” that she had to postpone the tour to September. However, the new schedule sees Watson add an Adelaide stop and perform at an upgraded Hobart venue.

“My team and I have been working tirelessly to look at all options available to us during this uncertain time, but due to government lockdown and for the safety of the general public, we’ve made the tough decision to move the dates,” Watson said.

“I hope you’re all taking the necessary precautions to stay safe, wash your hands, practise social distancing as much as you can, self-isolate if you start to feel unwell, check in with your friends and family and look out for each other.”

All tickets are valid for the new shows, and refunds are available for those who can’t make the new dates.

Earlier this month, Tones And I shared two new singles, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. It was the singer’s first new music since the release of her debut EP, ‘The Kids Are Coming’, in August last year. Prior to that, Tones And I released an alternate version of ‘Never Seen The Rain’.

Tones and I’s rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Metropolis (September 24 & 25)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (29 & 30)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (October 5 & 6)

Hobart, Mac 2 (9)

Melbourne, The Forum (12 & 13)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (17)