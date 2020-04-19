Tones And I reflects on her journey in new YouTube short film

Tones And I explores her journey from busking in Byron Bay to international stardom in a new YouTube short film created as part of their Artist on the Rise program.

Watch it below:

Advertisement

“It hasn’t really hit me yet what exactly is going on, I never thought this would ever happen to me. I literally am off the street, clean off the street,” Tones says in the film.

“Being here is something that makes me so excited every day, but I rarely sit down and think about how I feel. There’s so much going on.”

Tones And I has experienced rapid success since her breakout release ‘Dance Monkey’ dropped in June of last year. Most recently, Tones And I was included in the Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 list in the entertainment and sports category.

Tones has also been nominated for four awards in this year’s virtual APRA Awards including Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year and Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year for ‘Dance Monkey’.

“I am so honoured to receive 4 APRA nominations. Big thank you to APRA for all the work they do for the music community. Stay safe,” Tones And I said of her nominations in a press release.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Tones And I, real name Toni Watson, released a music video for her latest single, ‘Bad Child’. At the time of release, the singer said she’d “always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective.”

“‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes.”