Tones And I releases alternate version of her song ‘Never Seen The Rain’

Tones And I has released an alternate version of ‘Never Seen The Rain’, the closing track of her debut EP, ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

The new rendition of the song is longer than the original, and was recorded with a choir and three-piece band. Watch a video of Tones And I performing the alternate version of ‘Never Seen The Rain’ below:

The track closes Tones’ 2019 EP, ‘The Kids Are Coming’, which also features her hit song ‘Dance Monkey’. The Melbourne singer-songwriter – real name Toni Watson – also released an alternate, stripped-back version of ‘Dance Monkey’ last year.

Yesterday (February 20), Tones made her debut on the Ellen show with a performance of ‘Dance Monkey’, which got a standing ovation. The song was recently the subject of The New York Times’ video series Diary Of A Song, in which Tones discussed her rise to fame as a busker in Byron Bay, where she attracted crowds that angered other street performers.

Tones And I will embark on a headline tour of Australia in May. Earlier this week, she added new dates in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney after several shows sold out.

‘Dance Monkey’ was recently named the fastest Australian song to hit the billion-stream mark. Tones And I was also named Best New Australian Act at the NME Awards 2020.