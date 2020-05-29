GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Tones And I releases brand-new single, ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’

If you've ever been stuck at an insufferable party, this song is for you

By Anna Rose
Tones And I
Tones And I, CREDIT: Isabel Infantes/Alamy

Tones And I has released a brand-new single today (May 29), entitled ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’.

The new song follows her dual release in March, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. Listen to it here.

Advertisement

The single artwork features Tones And I – aka Toni Watson – dressing up as several different characters, much in the same way she did for the video for her global smash ‘Dance Monkey’. See it below:

Tones And I new single
Tones And I ‘Ur So F**kINg CoOl’ single artwork

The Byron Bay global sensation previously took to social media to tease ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ with a colorful and fast-moving visualiser.

Tones And I has already been performing ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ live. At Laneway Festival in Melbourne earlier this year, NME Australia noted in a review that it was “a track that falls squarely in the lineage of pop songs hating the party”.

“Its accompanying backstory,” NME wrote, “which begins with a Teen Wolf cast member approaching a befuddled Tones at a Los Angeles house party and ends with a retreat home and UberEats, is more than enough to endear Tones and the song to the crowd”.

Advertisement

Earlier this week Tones And I scooped up two prizes at the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards, winning Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year and the coveted Song of the Year award for her hit single ‘Dance Monkey’, taken from her debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Tones And I also took out the $70,000 grand prize at this month’s International Songwriting Competition, also for the record-breaking ‘Dance Monkey’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.