Tones And I releases brand-new single, ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’

Tones And I has released a brand-new single today (May 29), entitled ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’.

The new song follows her dual release in March, ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’. Listen to it here.

The single artwork features Tones And I – aka Toni Watson – dressing up as several different characters, much in the same way she did for the video for her global smash ‘Dance Monkey’. See it below:

The Byron Bay global sensation previously took to social media to tease ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ with a colorful and fast-moving visualiser.

Tones And I has already been performing ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ live. At Laneway Festival in Melbourne earlier this year, NME Australia noted in a review that it was “a track that falls squarely in the lineage of pop songs hating the party”.

“Its accompanying backstory,” NME wrote, “which begins with a Teen Wolf cast member approaching a befuddled Tones at a Los Angeles house party and ends with a retreat home and UberEats, is more than enough to endear Tones and the song to the crowd”.

Earlier this week Tones And I scooped up two prizes at the 2020 Virtual APRA Music Awards, winning Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year and the coveted Song of the Year award for her hit single ‘Dance Monkey’, taken from her debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Tones And I also took out the $70,000 grand prize at this month’s International Songwriting Competition, also for the record-breaking ‘Dance Monkey’.