Tones and I reschedules Australian tour to 2021

Tones and I has rescheduled her headline Australian tour for the second time since it was originally announced earlier this year.

The singer-songwriter was initially supposed to hit the road for a run of shows across the country back in May of this year, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic saw those dates pushed back to September.

The tour has now been postponed again, this time to 2021, set to kick off at The Forum in Melbourne on April 21.

Tones posted a brief note alongside the updated dates on Instagram earlier today.

“Now is the time to stay safe, keep in touch with your friends and family. I’ll see you at shows in 2021 and as always, we’re in this together,” she wrote.

Previously purchased tickets remain valid for the new dates, with refunds available via point of purchase for those unable to attend. As previously announced, Tones and I will be supported on this tour by Jakubi and Billy Davis.

While she’s unable to tour at the moment, that hasn’t stopped Tones from releasing a handful of singles over the past few months. In March, she shared dual single ‘Bad Child’ and ‘Can’t Be Happy All the Time’. She followed them up in May with ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’.

Tones is set to headline Wollongong’s Yours & Owls Festival next January alongside the likes of BENEE, DMA’S and Hockey Dad.

Tones and I’s rescheduled 2021 tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 21 – Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 22 – Melbourne, The Forum (sold out)



MAY

Saturday 1 – Hobart, Mac 2 (sold out)

Thursday 6 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 7 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (sold out)

Wednesday 12 – Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Friday 14 – Fremantle, Metropolis

Saturday 15 – Fremantle, Metropolis (sold out)

Monday 17 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tuesday 18 – Sydney, Enmore Theatre (sold out)

