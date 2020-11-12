Tones and I returns with a brand new single, ‘Fly Away’

After teasing the release of new music on social media this week, Tones and I is back with a brand new single, ‘Fly Away’.

Out today (November 13), the ‘Dance Monkey’ award-winner said of the new track that it is about “chasing your dreams, reaching your goals and the realities that comes with it”.

“Being a busker, I obviously had bigger dreams,” Tones and I – aka Toni Watson – said in a press release.

Advertisement

“However, this song is inspired by the way I thought I would feel versus the way I actually feel. I think that’s very powerful, at least to me.

“It’s about genuine happiness and what we think we need to have happiness versus what we actually want. The truth is we only ever want anything because we think it will make us happy, but it’s never that simple.”

Written by Watson during COVID quarantine at home in Melbourne, ‘Fly Away’ was co-produced by herself and Dann Hume. Listen below.

‘Fly Away’ is the first cut from Watson’s as-yet-unnamed forthcoming debut album. It follows the release of ‘Bad Child’ in April and ‘Ur So F**kInG cOoL’ in May.

Despite coronavirus calling many things to a halt, it’s been an impeccable year for Watson. Not only did she win double last month at the 2020 AIR Awards, taking out the awards for Breakthrough Independent Artist Of The Year and Independent Song Of The Year, but she’s also been nominated for Best Australian Act at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Advertisement

Due to coronavirus, her full national Australian tour has been rescheduled to take place in 2021, kicking off in April.