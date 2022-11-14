Tones And I reveals details on the squatters who broke into her Byron Bay home

Tones And I has revealed further details around the break-in that took place at one of her homes, revealing that the intruders “completely demolish[ed]” her Byron Bay residence.

Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – took to Instagram to share footage of the aftermath of the break-in last week. The singer posted a picture of two stolen TVs and a box full of clothes left behind by the squatters, alongside a sign telling them to “Take your shit and go back to Sydney!”. She later elaborated on the intrusion during an interview on Fox FM last Friday (November 11).

“We’ve had squatters come in and completely demolish it,” Watson told hosts Fifi, Fev and Nick. The popstar discussed the accompanying police and surveillance operation, saying she’s involved in the investigation and enlisted nearby construction workers to keep watch of the house. “The police came ’round”, she said. “Apparently they hit a few robberies up in Byron, so we’ve got people watching the house… to see if they come back.”

The singer continued: “The builders across the road pretty much said that they’re not in a good way and they’re pretty hectic.” Elsewhere in the interview, Watson said that the squatters left drug paraphernalia strewn throughout her home, one of two properties she owns in the Byron Bay region. “There were needles, a crack pipe [and] weed plants out the back,” she recalled.

“There was a purse, so we got all their personal details and I’ve got their number.” Alongside the phone number, Watson said she also found a hospital wristband belonging to one of the squatters, and used those details to source further information about their identities. “They’d been in hospital the day prior, at Byron Bay Hospital, so we actually called and pretended we were from the hospital to get some information.

“I don’t really know if I’m going to try and do this”, Watson said of gaining further information on her own, “I’m probably just going to call the police now and get them to do it.” The singer also criticised the state that the squatters had left her home in, saying that “the least they could do is clean up after themselves and maybe have a shower”.

Last month, Watson joined fellow musician Vance Joy on the Australian Financial Review’s ‘Young Rich List’ of 2022. The list – which collates the country’s wealthiest people under the age of 40 – reported that Watson earned much of her estimated $35million net worth from her 2019 smash hit ‘Dance Monkey’. Jaddan Comerford, the co-founder of UNIFIED Music Group, also appeared on the list, while Kevin Parker (better known as Tame Impala) was deemed as a “likely” entrant for next year’s list.