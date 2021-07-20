Tones And I says she wants to eventually stop performing and become a songwriter

Tones and I has revealed her plans to cease live performance and enter into songwriting for other artists, among other endeavours, saying, “I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be Tones and I”.

The singer appeared on the Hit NSW Breakfast show this morning (July 20) with hosts Daniel ‘Gawndy’ Gawned and Maz Compton, to discuss her latest album, Welcome To The Madhouse, which dropped last Friday (July 14).

In discussing a mutual love for playing basketball between herself and host Gawndy, Tones and I – real name Toni Watson – revealed she had played on a local team during her busking days in Byron Bay, adding she had wanted to continue the sport upon her return home.

Advertisement

Because she’s not currently touring, Watson added now would be a good time to resume playing – then she revealed: “I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be Tones and I for.”

“I mean realistically, I’m going to give myself another four years,” Watson continued, “then I want to be a songwriter.”

Weighing in on Watson’s comment, host Maz asked: “You’re giving Tones and I a four-year expiration?” to which Watson replied: “Yeah, I think so.

“I feel like this is a lot, and I want to keep writing music, but in terms of how active I am as Tones and I, you know, right now I really want to go and talk to kids. I was going around schools last week playing music, talking about anti-bullying.”

Watson then elaborated on what else she’s had on her plate, including her busking tour in support of her new release: “Playing shows, directing film clips, writing music, not only for me but for movies and other artists, things like that.

Advertisement

“As soon as my mental health isn’t wanting to do this, I’m stopping,” she finished. “I’m not pushing through this, I want to be happy and right now I am, but it can waver.

“I wouldn’t continue unless it was fulfilling me and making me happy.”

‘Welcome to the Madhouse’, Watson’s debut studio album, features a number of fresh singles, including ‘Won’t Sleep’ and ‘Cloudy Day’.

The former busker turned global superstar gave the latter its live debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last Tuesday (July 13).

Watson’s breakout global hit ‘Dance Monkey’ has amassed 2,285,511,144 streams (at the time of writing) on Spotify alone.