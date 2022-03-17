Tones And I shares music video for punching new single ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’

Tones And I waves resentment goodbye in powerful new groove, ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’.

“‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ is written about a large loss of someone/something,” the singer-songwriter said in a press statement. “Resenting the person/feeling you get and realising it was a toxic person/feeling all along.

“Someone taking advantage of you and you taking advantage of yourself. Feeling better off and putting that last bit of bitterness behind you.”

Released yesterday (March 17), the official music video for ‘Eyes Don’t Lie’ was filmed in several locations in Newcastle, NSW, and Adelaide, SA. Of the clip, Tones and I said: “The music video reflects being alone, but not lonely. Escaping something that hurt and happy to be wherever else, even though it’s over.

“I am still reflecting and telling my story one last time, before I move on.”

In it, Tones And I cruises through the Aussie outback, landing in a barren desert, where a sandstorm consumes her. She’s then confronted by three dark cloaked figures, who hold a flaming hourglass before her as she sings: “Are you a stranger? / But you seem so familiar / It’s hard to explain ya / From what I can see, from what I can see“.

Watch the official music video – directed by the artist, Nick Kozakis and Liam Kelly – below:

Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – released her debut album, ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’, in July 2021. It featured a slew of singles, including ‘Won’t Sleep’, ‘Fly Away’ – an alternate version released as a tribute to her late friend, King T – and ‘Cloudy Day’, the latter cut landing at #74 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021.

Back in January, the former busker announced that a follow-up album would drop this August.

At the time, Watson said: “I kind of just told my managers when I started writing, when I was just overseas,” Watson told Dave Ruby Howe, host of triple j’s Hottest 100-themed program The Tally Room. “I started writing, and I kept writing, and then I was like, ‘I have to put this stuff out, and I need to put it out quick because I’m going to get sick of it real soon.'”

In the same interview, Watson also teased a collaboration with ‘Downtown’ rapper Macklemore. Referring to him as her “favourite artist”, Watson said: “It’s been a long time coming, since he first surprised me in Seattle in 2019. He wanted me to record vocals on a track we’re doing together so I had to do that in person [in the US].”