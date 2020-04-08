Tones And I shares new music video for ‘Bad Child’

Tones And I has revealed a new music video for one of her latest singles, ‘Bad Child’.

Watch it below:

The visual was produced by Visible Studios and directed by Liam Kelly and Nick Kozakis.

Tones And I — real name Toni Watson — detailed the music video in an accompanying press release.

“I’ve always wanted to write a song in someone else’s shoes; writing from their perspective,” Watson said.

“‘Bad Child’ was the first time I got to do that. It’s seeing life growing up through someone else’s eyes.”

‘Bad Child’ was debuted alongside ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’, the first new material since Watson’s 2019 debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’. In February, Watson also shared an alternate version of her song, ‘Never Seen The Rain’, recorded with a choir and a three-piece band.

Watson was forced to postpone her Australian tour in May due to coronavirus concerns. The rescheduled tour is now taking place in September and October.

Tones And I made music history with her breakout success of ‘Dance Monkey’, released in May last year. To date, the single has garnered over 2billion streams, earning a platinum certification from the RIAA while reaching multi-platinum or diamond certifications in 15 other countries. In Australia, ‘Dance Monkey’ currently holds the all-time record for most weeks spent at number one on the ARIA singles chart.

Tones and I’s rescheduled 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Fremantle, Metropolis (September 24 & 25)

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (29 & 30)

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (October 5 & 6)

Hobart, Mac 2 (9)

Melbourne, The Forum (12 & 13)

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (17)