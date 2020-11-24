Tones And I to host meet and greet in virtual Roblox game this weekend

Tones And I will be collaborating with popular Roblox music game Splash for a handful of virtual events, including games and meet and greets.

Launching this Friday (November 27), the artist will make multiple appearances within a Tones And I-themed world that has been tailor-made by Splash, complete with mini-games, a DJ stage, dancefloor and interactive golf course.

An exclusive ‘Dance Monkey’ sound pack will also be released through the game, which users can download in order to create remixes of the breakthrough track.

“I’m excited to connect with my fans through Splash and can’t wait to hear how they transform ‘Dance Monkey’ to make it their own!” the artist – real name Toni Watson – said in a statement.

“I am so grateful to everyone who has streamed the song and wanted to give fans the opportunity to get creative and showcase their music-making skills!”

Earlier this month, Tones And I released her latest single, ‘Fly Away’. The track was performed a little over a week later on ABC music series The Sound.

Tones’ concert will follow a similar Roblox event featuring Lil Nas X earlier this month. The rapper performed his single ‘Holiday’ live for the first time on the game and hosted an artist Q&A.

With music festivals around the world coming to a halt, this year has seen a series of in-game concerts held by 100 Gecs, Charli XCX, IDLES and more artists.