Tones And I to perform interactive concert inside ‘Fortnite’

Tones And I (aka Toni Watson) will be the next artist to perform an interactive virtual concert inside Fortnite, appearing as part of the game’s ongoing ‘Soundwave Series’.

Watson’s gig will kick off at 10am AEDT on Saturday (January 22), with an interactive experience dubbed ‘The Madhouse’ – a nod to her debut album, ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ – running non-stop for 72 hours. The larger installation is described in a press release as “an adventure through the madhouse” and “a tour inspired by the songs of the album”.

“The Madhouse experience in Fortnite is sick and I can’t wait for you all to see it,” Watson said in an accompanying statement. To enter ‘The Madhouse’, players can access the event tile from the ‘Discover’ menu in Fortnite, or use the access code 4161-9206-0181.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Watson revealed that she’s begun working on her second studio album, with plans to release it in the second half of 2022. In a recent interview for triple j, she said the as-yet-untitled record would be released in August, and noted that her current demos sound “very different” to the style heard on ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’.

Elsewhere in the chat, Watson teased that she would embark on an Australian tour in October. Her last headline tour of the country went down last May, however she did perform a surprise set on the streets of Melbourne last month.

‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ was released back in July of 2021 via Bad Batch / Sony. It spurned a trio of chart-topping singles, first with ‘Fly Away’ in November 2020 (followed by performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Ellen, as well as a melancholic redux), then ‘Won’t Sleep’ last May and ‘Cloudy Day’ in June.

NME listed ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’ as one of its top Australian picks for July 2021, with writer Alex Gallagher saying it would “cement all the qualities that made Tones And I’s breakout single such a hit – while reflecting on the whirlwind journey it’s taken her on since”.

Shortly after the album was released, Watson revealed that she plans to eventually cease performing as Tones And I. “Realistically, I’m going to give myself another four years,” she said, “then I want to be a songwriter.”