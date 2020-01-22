Tones And I is the bookies’ favourite to top Triple J’s Hottest 100 for 2019

Bookies think Tones And I will come out tops on Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 list.

The homegrown singer’s viral hit ‘Dance Monkey’ has received the best odds of topping the publicly voted chart’s 2019 edition, according to online bookmaker Sportsbet. So far, the song has spent a record-breaking 24 weeks at number one on the ARIA Singles Chart, 21 of which were consecutive.

Rapper Denzel Curry is at a close second with his live cover of Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Bulls on Parade’, which he performed on Triple J’s Like A Version series. Billie Eilish rounds out the top three with her smash hit, ‘Bad Guy’. G Flip’s ‘Drink Too Much’ and Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’ follow in the fourth and fifth spots.

The three songs are also favourites in Sportsbet’s top 10 predictions. Tunes by Aussie artists dominate that list, including Thelma Plum’s ‘Better In Blak’, Flume’s ‘Rushing Back’, featuring Vera Blue, and The Chats’ ‘Pub Feed’. See the bookies’ predictions below.

Sportsbet predictions for outright winner of Triple J’s Hottest 100:

Sportsbet predictions for top 10 of Triple J’s Hottest 100:

Tones And I, ‘Dance Monkey’ Billie Eilish, ‘Bad Guy’ Denzel Curry, ‘Bulls On Parade’ (Rage Against The Machine cover on Triple J Like A Version 2019) G Flip, ‘Drink Too Much’ Thelma Plum, ‘Better In Blak’ Mallrat, ‘Charlie’ FIDLAR, ‘By Myself’ Flume, ‘Rushing Back’ (featuring Vera Blue) The Jungle Giants, ‘Heavy Hearted’ The Chats, ‘Pub Feed’

Voting for Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 closed on Monday (January 20), with results set to be announced this Saturday (January 25) at 12pm AEDT. The Hottest 100 received over 3.2 million votes this year, breaking last year’s tally by 16 percent.

Several acts tipped by Sportsbet to place highly in Triple J’s annual Hottest 100 secured wins or nominations for the NME Awards 2020: Mallrat clinched Best Australian Solo Act, while Tones And I bagged the Best New Australian Act award. They both snagged Best Australian Song nominations for ‘Charlie’ and ‘Dance Monkey’, respectively, but lost to Tame Impala’s ‘Borderline’. Flume was nominated for Best Australian Solo Act.