Tones & I, Archie Roach and The Jezabels are among several artists billed for a brand-new online festival, Recharge 2020 Festival. Find the full lineup below.

The festival, which will be broadcast on YouTube, will take place from midday on Sunday, May 17. It’s ticketed but free to attend. Also on the Recharge bill are Missy Higgins, Pierce Brothers, The Black Sorrows and Ainslie Wills.

Recharge is organised by the same team behind weekly livestream event Delivered, Live. The new initiative, announced today (May 6), aims to combine Victoria’s creative industry with regional farming communities. The festival will host online music performances and a virtual farmers’ market that will feature products from across the state.

Per a press release, Recharge’s performances will feature full lighting setups and a main-stage PA system, and will be shot by a five-camera crew. Organisers tout the performances as “the next best thing to being in a venue”.

In between performances, Recharge’s hosts Henry Wagons and Myf Warhurst will “tour” fresh food markets set up in the Delivered, Live studio. All produce on show, from over 200 vendors, will be available to purchase and delivered free by workers who were previously crewing at festivals and gigs across the state. Artist merchandise will also be for sale.

“This outstanding initiative picks up from where the regional farmers’ markets began, helping rural and regional Victoria recover from the summer’s bushfires,” organisers said in a statement. “Since we can’t get to them, they’re coming to us in a giant Victorian Farmers’ Market. And it’s free to attend, free to watch the music, free to enjoy.

Recharge 2020 Festival takes place Sunday, May 17 via YouTube. Register your interest for tickets here.

Recharge 2020 Festival lineup is (in alphabetical order):

Ainslie Wills

Archie Roach

The Black Sorrows

Dallas Frasca

Fanny Lumsden

Hannah Blackburn

The Jezebels

Missy Higgins

Pierce Brothers

Thando

Tones & I

Wagons