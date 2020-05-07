Tones & I releases music video for ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’

Tones & I has released the official music video for her latest single, ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time.’

The song was originally released on March 12 with an accompanying animated video, and was part of a double single release alongside ‘Bad Child’. The double A-side was the first new music from Tones & I since her debut EP, 2019’s ‘The Kids Are Coming’.

Watch the video below:

The music video for ‘Can’t Be Happy All The Time’ was directed by Grey Ghost. According to a press statement released today (May 8), the video is intended to be “a reflection on Tones And I’s whirlwind year, and her multifaceted relationship with success.”

The video release comes off Tones’ recent win in the 2019 International Song Competition for her hit song ‘Dance Monkey.’ The singer also leads this year’s APRA Awards nominations, with the ceremony set to take place virtually on May 26. Her four nominations include Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year and the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year.

Coincidentally, this Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the release of ‘Dance Monkey.’ The song has reached over seven billion streams to date, and earned eight ARIA Award nominations – of which she won four. ‘Dance Monkey’ also holds the record for most weeks spent at number one on the ARIAS singles chart.