Chris Cornell’s daughter Toni covers Pearl Jam for Lollapalooza

Toni Cornell, the second daughter of Chris Cornell, has paid homage to her late father and Pearl Jam with a cover of the band’s 1991 smash song, ‘Black’.

15-year-old Cornell performed the cover as part of the Lollapalooza livestream, Lolla2020.

She dedicated her performance to her father, who died in 2017.

Watch Cornell’s performance below:

In June, Lollapalooza organisers announced the 2020 event had been cancelled, revealing a livestream event would be hosted instead.

From July 30 to August 2 (the original dates of the festival), Lolla2020 is streaming over 150 performances via YouTube.

This includes performances from past events by Metallica, Jane’s Addiction and Run the Jewels, as well as specially-curated events.

Festival founder, Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, will also be streaming a trio of performances – including a tribute to David Bowie.

In June, Toni remembered the Soundgarden frontman as part of a tribute on Father’s Day.

“Music was our life, so it really created a special bond between the two of us,” she said.

Toni’s Lolla2020 performance comes just days after her sister, Lily, aired the first episode of her podcast, ‘Mind Wide Open.’

The mental health-focused podcast premiered on July 20, marking what would have been the late singer’s 56th birthday.

“If it can make even one person feel seen and heard, I will have accomplished my goal,” Lily said.