Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall says ex-guitarist Whakaio Taahi will rejoin the band for their next phase, “instigated the reunion”

Tonight Alive‘s Jenna McDougall has said in a new interview with NME that the band’s ex-guitarist and founding member Whakaio Taahi will likely rejoin the band for their next phase.

In the interview with NME, centred around McDougall’s debut solo single under new moniker Hevenshe, ‘No One Will Ever Love You’, she’s asked about the future of Tonight Alive, the pop-punk band she formed in 2008, and who have been on a touring hiatus since late 2018.

“Interestingly, the start of Hevenshe has aligned with the comeback of Tonight Alive,” McDougall responded. “There’s no official, scheduled reunion but we’ve discussed making music and touring again, and that will involve Whakaio.”

McDougall went on to say that Taahi had in fact instigated the reunion. “I really didn’t know if it was ever going to happen. The first day I went into the studio to record for HevenShe earlier this year was the day the band all got on a call together and discussed the future. It’s strange how they’ve both aligned.”

Tonight Alive’s last album was 2018’s ‘Underworld’. It featured Taahi, whose parts were recorded prior to the announcement he was exiting the band. Performing as a quartet that year at the inaugural Good Things festival, Tonight Alive announced an international touring hiatus to focus on their collective “mental and physical health”.

NME has reached out to Whakaio Taahi for comment.