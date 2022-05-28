Tonight Alive’s Jenna McDougall to launch Hevenshe project with debut single, Sydney gig

Tonight Alive frontwoman Jenna McDougall has revealed a new solo project, Hevenshe, with the announcement of her debut single and live performance under the moniker.

Word of the project first came earlier this week, when McDougall pointed fans to a mysterious website sporting the tagline ‘I want you to have everything you want’, a time counting down to midnight on Tuesday June 7, a photo of the singer-songwriter in a recording booth, and a signup form for a mailing list.

As McDougall announced yesterday (May 27), the countdown will end with the release of a single titled ‘No One Will Ever Love You’. In a Tweet, she affirmed to fans that it’s “the first of many” songs she plans to release as Hevenshe, and that it marks the first song fans will have heard to be written solely by herself (in the songwriting credits for all four Tonight Alive albums, the singer is listed alongside guitarist Whakaio Taahi).

McDougall also shared a brief snippet of the song, singing a capella with a smoky, sultry flair: “No one will ever love you as much as I do.”

07 JUNE 00:00 LOCAL TIME pic.twitter.com/aSBluqCpLg — Jenna McDougall ♊ (@jenalive11) May 25, 2022

In the 14 years I’ve been releasing music, you have never heard a song solely written by me 🥹 This is the first of many angels! You can pre-save ‘No One Will Ever Love You’ now! 🧚🏼‍♀️https://t.co/1AETgvNcze pic.twitter.com/RTAGSnaxiV — Jenna McDougall ♊ (@jenalive11) May 27, 2022

Following the song’s release will be the live debut of Hevenshe, with a set of “(almost) entirely unreleased songs” slated for Friday June 10 at Sydney’s Crowbar. Local singer-songwriter Lozz Benson will support, with tickets on sale now – find them here.

Tonight Alive have been on a touring hiatus since December 2018, shortly after they performed at that year’s Good Things festival (where, during their set in Sydney, a security guard suffered a fatal heart attack). In announcing their hiatus, the band cited a need to “address and prioritise [their] mental and physical health”, but stressed that they “won’t be far away”.

Since then, Tonight Alive have performed twice as a full band: at the UNIFY Gathering in January 2020, and as part of a benefit gig in Melbourne – raising money to aide recovery efforts after the Black Summer bushfires – that same month.

The band’s last release was their fourth album, ‘Underworld’, which landed in January 2018 via UNFD / Hopeless. McDougall has confirmed that she’s currently unsigned with the Hevenshe project, and will release ‘No One Will Ever Love You’ independently.