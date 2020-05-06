Tony Iommi says he wants to play more Black Sabbath shows

Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi has said it “would be good” to play more shows with the iconic metal band.

The band haven’t performed since February 2017, but the guitarist has stated he doesn’t want those to be Black Sabbath’s last ever shows – and would still love to perform at least one more.

“It was great to be able to go out and do a final tour,” Iommi said, speaking on SiriusXM’s ‘Trunk Nation’ show. “I think that it would be good, if we could do [a one-off show]. The hard thing is, certainly with Sabbath, because it’s such a big thing, you can’t just do an occasional show, because of the crew, and you have the whole setup.

Advertisement

“It would have to be a year or an 18-month tour… I’m not opposed to doing anything; I just would do it in a different way.”

Last year, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne said he wished that Black Sabbath could have finished their 2017 ‘farewell tour’ with founding member Bill Ward.

The drummer was due to go on tour with Osbourne, Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler, when they announced a final reunion tour in 2011. Ward cited an “unsignable” contract, however, and parted ways with the band.

Iommi revealed last month (April 10) that he’s been in touch with Osbourne on a daily basis during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown – and that people had been keeping an eye on him too.

Advertisement

“Neighbours have dropped a note through the door asking if I want any shopping,” the guitarist said of being stuck indoors at his home in Worcestershire. “They’re looking out for the poor old sod!”