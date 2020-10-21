Tony Lewis of The Outfield passes away at 62

Tony Lewis, lead singer and bassist of The Outfield, passed away suddenly yesterday (October 20) at the age of 62.

News of Lewis’ passing was announced on his website, however, a cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow to announce that Tony Lewis has unexpectedly passed away,” a statement on Lewis’ website read.

“He was a beautiful soul who touched so many lives with his love, his spirit, and his music.

“He loved his fans dearly and enjoyed every opportunity he had when meeting all of you. Please respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Lewis was born and raised in London’s East End and formed his first band with drummer Alan Jackman while still in school. Jackman and Lewis would later recruit guitarist John Spinks to form a trio.

The band endured several incarnations and hiatuses before adopting the name The Outfield, under which they released most of their best-known material.

The Outfield scored their biggest hit in 1985 with ‘Your Love’, which was penned by Spinks. The track reached number six on the Billboard Charts and launched Lewis’ career as a professional musician.

In the following years, Lewis continued to tour with The Outfield. During their heyday, the band supported the likes of Starship, Mike and the Mechanics and Journey. Lewis continued to collaborate with Spinks until the latter’s death in 2014.

Lewis had been working on a new EP prior to his death which was due out via Madison Records in Spring, 2021.

There is no word yet on whether the album will be released posthumously.