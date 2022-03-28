NewsMusic News

Too Close To Touch vocalist Keaton Pierce has died

The Kentucky band have confirmed in a statement that their singer "passed away suddenly and unexpectedly"

By Sam Moore
Too Close To Touch
Too Close To Touch (Picture: Epitaph / Press)

Too Close To Touch vocalist Keaton Pierce has died, it has been confirmed.

The Lexington, Kentucky band announced the news of Pierce’s passing on Saturday (March 26), saying that they were “shaken and saddened and speechless” by his death.

“To all of the people who’s lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch,” the band wrote in their statement on social media. “We wish we had a better way to break this news.

“Our friend & brother Keaton passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, just a short time ago due to a medical condition he had been dealing with privately. We are shaken and saddened and speechless.

To all of the people who’s lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better…

Posted by Too Close to Touch on Saturday, March 26, 2022

“We all relied on Keaton to put words to feelings like these and convey them in a way that was undeniably one of a kind.

“Keaton lives on through these songs that we made together. He lives on through that feeling you get when you listen to them.”

Tributes to Pierce have been pouring in on social media since his passing was confirmed over the weekend – you can see a selection of those posts below.

Pierce was a co-founding member of Too Close To Touch, who became a three-piece in 2018 following the departures of guitarist Thomas Kidd and bassist Travis Moore.

The band released the albums ‘Nerve Endings’ in 2015 and ‘Haven’t Been Myself’ in 2016, as well as the EP series ‘I’m Hard To Love, But So Are You’.

Advertisement
Advertisement