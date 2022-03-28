Too Close To Touch vocalist Keaton Pierce has died, it has been confirmed.

The Lexington, Kentucky band announced the news of Pierce’s passing on Saturday (March 26), saying that they were “shaken and saddened and speechless” by his death.

“To all of the people who’s lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch,” the band wrote in their statement on social media. “We wish we had a better way to break this news.

“Our friend & brother Keaton passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, just a short time ago due to a medical condition he had been dealing with privately. We are shaken and saddened and speechless.

To all of the people who’s lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better… Posted by Too Close to Touch on Saturday, March 26, 2022

“We all relied on Keaton to put words to feelings like these and convey them in a way that was undeniably one of a kind.

“Keaton lives on through these songs that we made together. He lives on through that feeling you get when you listen to them.”

Tributes to Pierce have been pouring in on social media since his passing was confirmed over the weekend – you can see a selection of those posts below.

God damn there's been so much trauma the past few days…. my friend Keaton Pierce died… Taylor Hawkins died…. kid died in orlando falling out of a ride that's right by my house…. I got accidentally drugged yesterday…. wtf is happening — Chris Fronzak (@FRONZ1LLA) March 27, 2022

Guys.. I’m so so sorry 😞 I’ll be jamming every record today front/back in honor of Keaton. RIP. — K𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 Q𝐮𝐢𝐧𝐧 (@Kellinquinn) March 27, 2022

Keaton Pierce was legit one of the nicest dudes I ever met on tour. RIP buddy 💔 — stupid (@ajbends) March 27, 2022

I am just hearing that Keaton from Too Close To Touch has passed away. An incredible talent and a sweet human. Hard day for music. Sending love out…❤️😔 — Billy Martin (@TheBillyMartin) March 26, 2022

Keaton was an angel on earth and he’ll be an angel in the grave — ugly (@elijahwitt) March 26, 2022

RIP Keaton Pierce Here's a clip of @TooCloseToTouch performing back in 2016. My heart goes out to all of his friends, bandmates, family, fan, and every band that knew and loved him.https://t.co/CWbZyKKV3B — So What?! Music Festival (@sowhatmusicfest) March 26, 2022

Today is too hard. @KeatonPierce you were a man with an incredible voice but you were so much more than that. I remember hanging in vans and showing each other our demos, it was so clear to me how much you loved music. May you Rest In Peace. Love you brother. — Evan Couture (@evancouture) March 26, 2022

Pierce was a co-founding member of Too Close To Touch, who became a three-piece in 2018 following the departures of guitarist Thomas Kidd and bassist Travis Moore.

The band released the albums ‘Nerve Endings’ in 2015 and ‘Haven’t Been Myself’ in 2016, as well as the EP series ‘I’m Hard To Love, But So Are You’.