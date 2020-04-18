Tool are planning to write a new EP while in lockdown

Tool drummer Danny Carey has revealed that the band are hoping to write new music while in quarantine.

The band have postponed a host of tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, with shows from April through to June called off.

Speaking as part of a new bass and drums webinar that also features Tool bassist Justin Chancellor, members of Korn, Megadeth and more, Carey spoke of what the band have been up to during their time in isolation.

“I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together — Justin and I, and [guitarist] Adam [Jones] — maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else.

“I’m just kind of waiting on that, you know, waiting around but – that’s all I’ve really got going on.”

Tool released their long-awaited new album ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019, their first in 13 years. Giving the album a five-star review, NME wrote: “The Los Angeles progressive group’s first album in 13 years is, at times, a languid and blissful work – one that will richly reward future listens. They are the ‘feeling person’s’ metal band.”

Carey has previously said that the band already have “tons” of material for a new album, and that he’d be shocked if it took another 13 years for their next album to be released.

Speaking last September, Carey said he hoped the band could hit the studio to “knock out another record” soon, adding: “We have tons of material. It’s not going to take 12 years, or if it does, I’ll probably be so old I probably can’t pick up my sticks any more! But my hope is we’ll do another record and just keep moving forward.”

A Tool gig in New Zealand hit headlines back at the start of March when a man who tested positive for coronavirus attended one of their two shows in Auckland after returning from Northern Italy.