Tool guitarist Adam Jones shares demo recording of ‘Descending’

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has posted an excerpt of a demo recording of the track ‘Descending’ on his Instagram account. ‘Descending’ was a track off the band’s most recent album, ‘Fear Inoculum’, their first record in more than a decade.

Listen to the demo recording of ‘Descending’ below:

Jones also touched on the creative process behind the track, explaining that bassist Justin Chancellor was the mastermind behind the track’s unusual 7/8 time signature.

“Justin and I normally bring in potential riffs and demos – then the three of us tear them apart like wolves while [Danny Carey] stirs it up with the most opposite counter rhythm drumming (which actually does drives everything forward),” Jones explained in the Instagram post.

“Justin brought in this killer 7 melody which is now the main verse of the song. (He called it “bluegrass” as a working title). We jammed it a LONG time trying to find other cool working parts. Eventually I added the 9beat turnaround and a chorus. Then we arranged the intro -which came along very naturally.”

Earlier this month, Jones posted a tutorial on how to play the guitar line from ‘Pneuma’, saying the track is “not difficult to play but it’s very satisfying”.

Tool have also revealed they plan to write a new EP while social distancing measures are in place.

“I’m hoping, during this downtime, as soon as we’re able, maybe we’ll get together — Justin and I, and [guitarist] Adam [Jones] — maybe start hashing out some new Tool stuff in the meantime, maybe write another EP since we’re down and we can’t do anything else,” drummer Danny Carey said.